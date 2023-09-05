Over 150 youngsters compete in annual Labor Day kids races.

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - It’s a Labor Day tradition in Caribou. The annual Aroostook Savings and Loan Viking fun run for youngsters from pre k to 8th grade. The event is organized by the Caribou Cross Country teams and Roy Alden has been involved in the race since the mid 80′s.

Roy Alden:” We want them to develop a feeling of community service. The school does so much for them, that we want them giving something back to the kids who hopefully become future runners. Most of our kids on the track teams and cross country teams were at one point or another did the Viking run when they were kids.”

Alden says that members of both the boys and girls cross country teams are excited to work on this event each and every year

Alden:” We raise the money for the ribbons and trophies by doing a car wash. Aroostook Savings and Loan donates the t shirts .”

The races range from a quarter mile for the youngest runners to a mile for the middle schoolers. Once again, this year a large crowd of youngsters running and family members and friends cheering them on.

Alden:” We have a real good crowd today especially in the younger kids. I would say we are coming back of people getting out and getting involved in everything going on in the community.”

In the quarter mile race for Kindergarten and younger the winners were Saylor Albert and Elliot Kamm.

The first and second graders ran a half mile and the gir’ls winner was Addy Rosser and Warren Beckum won the boys race.

The winners in the third and fourth grade half mile race were Bria Bouchard and Ira Drew.

The 5th and 6th graders ran a mile and winners Jenna Strid for the girls and Payton Gorneault for the boys.

In the 7th and 8th grade mile race Aieah Rideout and Pierce Gorneault were the winners. Gorneault had the fastest time for the boys finishing with a time of 5:52 and Rideout had the fastest mile time for the girls finishing in 6:10.

The results are posted on our website www.wagmtv.com

