A plentiful crop amongst excessive rainfall

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Families participating in Caribou’s raised bed gardening program are now harvesting their fresh produce, despite the frequent rain this summer.

The program, which is run by the Caribou Parks and Rec and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, began at the end of June. Families were responsible for their own raised bed and took care of their plants throughout the summer. Laurie Colton, the coordinator of the program, says that the families have been able to take home plenty of fresh produce despite the challenges of the rain. Colton says that although the gardens were “slow growing,” families have been able to enjoy the crops and the learning experience. “They’ve been commenting on how much they are learning,” Colton says about the participants. “It’s always exciting to hear the positive vibes from them.”

Raised garden bed

Lilith Ouellette, one of the garden participants, explains that she was able to plant a variety of vegetables, including mixed greens, carrots, peas, tomatoes and beets. Ouellette says she’s learned a lot from the program. “We get to come, we get to plant what we want, and come here and pick it and meet more people that I don’t think I would have known if I didn’t do this program . . . even if you don’t know anything about plants you’ll get to learn a lot, and just seeing everything grow and being like ‘oh I did this’ feels really good.”

Tomato plant

The families have begun picking their produce and will continue to harvest until the end of September. Colton says that once the first frost hits, they will take out the plants, fertilize and prepare the beds for winter. Next summer they will start over again with the planting process.

