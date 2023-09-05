Wildfire Smoke Returning to the Region Results in a Smoky and Hazy day Tomorrow

Rob's Tuesday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday! After more sunshine during the day today, we saw some changes during the afternoon hours in the form of wildfire smoke working into the region. This is thanks to wildfires burning well to the north of us in parts of Canada this evening, and will continue to influence the forecast with northerly winds during the day tomorrow. Some of this smoke is lingering close to the surface, resulting in reduced air quality across the county. Places that are within the orange contour are experiencing air quality that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups, meaning people could feel some impacts from the smoke during the overnight hours into the day tomorrow.

Current Air Quality (This Evening)
Current Air Quality (This Evening)(WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup still shows the area of high pressure that’s been in control of our weather over the past several days. This has resulted in nice weather along with mild temperatures, as highs climbed up into the mid 80s for the second day in a row. We’ll continue to see the mild air through the rest of the work week, with temperatures each day approaching the lower to mid 80s. We’ll eventually see changes tomorrow night with a few clouds returning to the region, before a better chance for showers and thunderstorms develops Thursday and lasts well into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight keeps skies mostly clear for everyone. Smoke will continue to linger across the region, resulting in more haziness during the overnight hours into tomorrow. More patchy fog is likely to develop during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning, reducing visibility even further first thing tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 60s for most places by tomorrow morning. Northerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, continuing to bring wildfire smoke into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow features more sunshine once fog burns off during the morning hours. I think overall tomorrow will end up being similar to today with plenty of sunshine along with the hazy smoky skies. A few clouds eventually return to the region tomorrow night, bringing with it changes to the forecast going into the day Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow are once again expected to climb into the lower to mid 80s for most places. Northerly winds are still expected to be light during the day tomorrow, meaning smoke will continue to be an issue through tomorrow night.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

