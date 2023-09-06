$1.5 million in grants is available for conservation projects in Canada

(Hans-Petter Fjeld / CC BY-SA 2.5)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, Canada (WAGM) - The Foundation for the Conservation of Atlantic Salmon has opened applications for 2024 project funding, with $1.5 million available in grants. The organization promotes the conservation of wild Atlantic salmon and fish habitats in Atlantic Canada and Quebec.

The funding is available to municipalities, Indigenous groups, conservation associations, and educational institutions, with the funding to be used for projects focused on conservation, restoration, education, and scientific research. FCAS encourages first-time groups and organizations to apply.

Since 2008 the FCAS has supported 808 projects across Canada, including 83 Indigenous led projects. One of the mission statements for the organization is “to enhance cooperation and partnership between governments, Indigenous organizations, community volunteer groups and others in the interests of conserving, restoring and protecting wild Atlantic salmon and its habitat”, according to the FCAS website. The foundation also aims to raise awareness for the conservation of wild Atlantic salmon.

Applications for 2024 grants are due November 17, 2023. More information about the application process can be found on the FCAS website.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills appoints new Aroostook County Sheriff
The FASFA’s changing: how will you be affected?
Sherman Old Home Days hosts parade and annual doughnut sale
MSAD 1 raises substitute teacher pay
A plentiful crop amongst excessive rainfall

Latest News

Artist creating series of outdoor sculpture installations for upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse
Artist creating series of outdoor sculpture installations for upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse
Artist creating series of outdoor sculpture installations for upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse
Artist creating series of outdoor sculpture installations for upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse
Artist creating series of outdoor sculpture installations for upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version
How a Tornado Forms
Tornadoes Explained