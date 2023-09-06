$1.5 million in grants is available for conservation projects in Canada

NEW BRUNSWICK, Canada (WAGM) - The Foundation for the Conservation of Atlantic Salmon has opened applications for 2024 project funding, with $1.5 million available in grants. The organization promotes the conservation of wild Atlantic salmon and fish habitats in Atlantic Canada and Quebec.

The funding is available to municipalities, Indigenous groups, conservation associations, and educational institutions, with the funding to be used for projects focused on conservation, restoration, education, and scientific research. FCAS encourages first-time groups and organizations to apply.

Since 2008 the FCAS has supported 808 projects across Canada, including 83 Indigenous led projects. One of the mission statements for the organization is “to enhance cooperation and partnership between governments, Indigenous organizations, community volunteer groups and others in the interests of conserving, restoring and protecting wild Atlantic salmon and its habitat”, according to the FCAS website. The foundation also aims to raise awareness for the conservation of wild Atlantic salmon.

Applications for 2024 grants are due November 17, 2023. More information about the application process can be found on the FCAS website.

