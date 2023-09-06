Aroostook Centre Mall Expansion

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Catholic Charities Maine is renting a 20,000-square-foot space at the Aroostook Centre Mall. The Hope Chest Boutique and the Threads of Hope Thrift Store will be moving into the former Staples and Porteous building in the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Director of Hunger & Relief Services at Catholic Charities Maine and owner of the Hope Chest Boutique and the Threads of Hope Thrift Store, Dixie Shaw, said, “There’s a lot going on here at the Aroostook Centre Mall and things are happening and I’m excited to be part of it. So we will have all new glass throughout here. So we will be easily visible once you come through the main doors here. And then we got to put a wall up because they got another project planned for the other side of the former porteous. So we will have a wall that divides us and then we will start planning.”

Executive Director of Wintergreen Arts Center in the mall, Dottie Hutchins, said, “Dixie at Catholic Charities brings a lot of people. She has a great reputation. The thrift serves thousands of people. And her boutique which is down the hall will be moved in. So, she has something for everybody and it’s just exciting that she has chosen the mall to be her base of operations. It’s just really going to change the whole atmosphere of the mall. It’s going to be the center of activity here pretty soon.”

Dixie says she expects to be fully moved in and open to the public before this holiday season.

