Artist creating series of outdoor sculpture installations for upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - If you’ve driven by the University of Maine at Presque Isle recently, you may have noticed some work being done on campus. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter spoke with the artist creating a series of outdoor sculpture installations for the upcoming Solar Eclipse in 2024 to learn more about the project.

Henry Dean is an artist from Savannah, Georgia. He is currently at the University of Maine at Presque Isle working on his Now and Then project, creating a series of outdoor sculpture installations along the April 8th, 2024, Solar Eclipse “path of totality”.

Henry Dean, Savannah-based Artist, says “I have been planning this for about a year and a half, two years. I have already built an installation in Vincennes in Indiana on a golf course. This particular installation is its very conceptious, and it’s a paired installation so there is one sculpture here. And then there is going to be two sculptures which we are going to be building down on the Meduxnekeag River on the Tribal Reservation of the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians.”

Sculptures are also being installed in Del Rio, Texas; Cape Girardeau, Missouri; and in Bloomington and Indianapolis, Indiana. Dean says the project is about expressing a spiritual and mystical connection with the Cosmos.

Henry Dean: “Each of them are connected by our social media/Instagram handle which is @nowandtheneclipse24, so one of the ideas is that people will be able to see these different installations maybe take selfies. It’s all about connecting communities, honoring the land, but also actually connecting people across the US. It’s sort of a national event which is I think what the eclipse represents.”

Dean adds what makes this project special is being able to collaborate with different communities, and being able to go back to visit Maine.

Henry Dean: “It’s very good in terms of my students as a teacher so I teach in the School of Foundation Studies at SCAD. The fact that I can really relate what I am doing at a national level as you know as an artist, and actually bring that and talk about social media, and communication skills, and networking skills and so far. On a personal level, I am up here in Maine. My mother was born here, I have been traveling up to Houlton since I was a kid so it’s kinda like coming home.”

The sculptures in both Presque Isle and Houlton will be completed by early September 2023. Dean is looking forward to what lies ahead for the upcoming 2024 Solar Eclipse in April. Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

