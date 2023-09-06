Changes in the Forecast Tomorrow, with Showers and Thunderstorms Possible by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. After more smoky sunshine during the day today, changes are in the forecast for the end of the work week into the weekend. This evening’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure and cold front approaching the region from the west. This is expected to stall out just to the west of us during the day tomorrow, but will be close enough to spark off showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Not much changes going into the weekend as the low pressure and front continue to sit stalled out just to our west going into the weekend.

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows areas of fog developing between now and tomorrow morning. this will result in milder overnight lows going into tomorrow morning, along with reduced visibility in spots just before sunrise Thursday. Low temperatures tonight will still be mild, falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most spots. Southerly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact on the forecast.

Fog burns off during the morning hours tomorrow, resulting in a few hours of sunshine going into the early afternoon hours. Cloud cover will return over western areas first as showers begin to bubble up mid afternoon, and continue to push eastward going into the evening hours. Some of these showers could produce heavy downpours, but the threat for severe weather remains low for much of the day tomorrow. Showers taper off tomorrow night, allowing skies to clear out and more sunshine to start the day Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb into the lower 80s for most places during the early afternoon hours. Any showers and storms that we see will help cool temperatures off going into the evening hours.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

