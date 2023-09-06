Fog Explained

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Many times this summer we have seen dense areas of fog developing in the county. But how does fog form? Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick explains.

Many mornings this summer we’ve been waking up to some limited visibility throughout the region. This picture taken back when we had a dense fog advisory in place. But there are some key ingredients you do need for fog to develop. And this essentially happened because we had the presence of moisture in the atmosphere because our weather pattern has been a bit more unsettled through the course of the past couple of weeks or even throughout this summer. There are two main types of fog that form here locally.

The first being radiation fog. So during radiation fog, you need two key ingredients for that to form. You need a combination of clearing skies and calm winds. Those in turn together create that reduced visibility and creates that layer of thick dense fog. Now this typically happens during the spring and summer months. Now there’s another type of fog that typically happens during the winter months.

And that is called advection fog. So advection fog forms when you have those cool surfaces. So that cold land down below. And then you have that layer of warm, moist air up above. That in turn is going to create your reduced visibility and your dense area of fog. So that typically happens when you have a warm front passing through during the winter time. So that warm moist air moves over the cold ground and then it is cooled to the saturation point and that’s when you see that reduced visibility. But fog can form at any time of year during winter, spring, summer, or fall. Also as a reminder, if you’re waking up to reduced visibility, you want to make sure you give yourself extra time on the roadways and exercise complete caution. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

