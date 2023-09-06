Fort Kent Warriors Aim for Three-Peat as Class C Regional Champions and Eye State Title

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent Warriors Boys Soccer team, back-to-back regional Class C champions, seek to defend their title for a third year and claim a State Title this season.

Pierson Caron, Fort Kent Senior:” I think we’ll be pretty strong. We’ve all been playing together for a very long time, so you can kind of just like sense the chemistry. And then we got two exchange kids and they fit in very well and they’re buying into the system. So I think it’s going to be pretty promising.

Ethan Daigle, Fort Kent Senior:” Feeling very confident in our team’s ability this year. We are starting to work together as a team. We’re finally starting to gel after all these years. And we went down for preseason games and we played very well as a team.

The Warriors consistently set the standard in Class C, securing back-to-back trips to the championship game in recent years. Despite varying player profiles and skill levels each season, they consistently position themselves at the forefront of competition.

Kalusha Kotes, UMFK Head Soccer Coach: " Whoever comes in and if he’s a short a person or if he’s a taller person, we will use their strength and we will use their weaknesses and tailor the team the way we want them to play.So even though over the years we have a successful rate playing over a few seasons, it doesn’t really matter what player we get. It’s just that the way we coach them and we’ll we train them to win games on a given day” .

The game plan for this season involves integrating a larger portion of the team into their offensive scheme.

Pierson Caron, Fort Kent Senior:” So they’re just like relying on our offense to go and get the job done. We’re trying to get more people incorporated like our wing backs and our midfield play, more of an attacking role, but that comes with being more fit, so there’ll be a lot more conditioning involved to”

Ethan Daigle, Fort Kent Senior:” We’re all going to be confident on the ball. We’re not going to get it just thin, kick it away, control it, look for a pass and that’s how we’re going to play this year”.

Coach Kotes highlights that this team stands out due to the experience and exceptional management that surround it.

Kalusha Kotes:” We have so much experience with going all the way to regionals over the years and going to states over the years. And there’s a few players that, you know, they lead the team the way they want to. And if you don’t have the right leaders or the right coaches or, you know, the way how you try to, you know, bring forward the training, then it won’t work.

Coach Kotes emphasizes that this team possesses all the necessary elements for another successful run; from their dedicated work ethic to their winning mentality. While losses are an inherent part of the game, the Warriors are determined to make the third time the charm and secure the elusive state championship.

