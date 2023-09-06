Hazy Sunshine Expected Today, Unsettled Weather Returns Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone! We have a few things topping our weather headlines this morning as we are waking up to some hazy skies this morning associated with the smoke from the wildfires in Western Canada.

Current Air Quality (WAGM)

This has impacted our air quality across the region. Looking at where we stand right now with our air quality, the vast majority of the region is into a moderate stage, but areas to the far north are into the unhealthy range. You will want to make sure you limit your time outdoors especially if you have any underlying respiratory conditions. Going hour by hour for you with the smoke expected to make its way into the region. The thickest of smoke will impact the region earlier on this morning. As we go into the afternoon the threat for thicker smoke will slowly start to diminish. Haze does last into the overnight hours and in the morning hours of tomorrow. Once we get past that point, unsettled weather returns significantly reducing the risk for smoke.

Current Visibility (WAGM)

The other story this morning has been the reduced visibility throughout the region due to some dense areas of patchy fog developing. As a result you want to make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time out of the roads. The most dense fog does lie in areas to the north and east. That is expected to slowly lift through the course of the next hour or so.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s Weather Setup shows high pressure close enough to the region to allow the sunshine to continue today. However, as we head into tomorrow our unsettled weather pattern does look to return with some chances for showers and storms. Not every day is expected to be a total washout, but there will be plenty of chances for showers.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will eventually reach the low 80s. This of course does not factor in the humidity, so it may feel a bit warmer than the low 80s. Going hour by hour for you, only a few clouds are expected, but they won’t limit the sunshine. The main concern throughout the day will be the smoke hindering the sunshine. Some clouds will be reintroduced by the time we head into the overnight hours, but it will result in more of a mix of clearing skies and cloud cover. Patchy areas of dense fog will once again likely develop putting our overnight lows into the low 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow we will have sunshine to start, but that will provide the fuel for some chances for showers and storms along with temperatures reaching the low to middle 80s. Because we are dealing with more sunshine initially and some mild temperatures, these storms will have the possibility of becoming severe, but that risk will be very isolated.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

