Medical Monday: Tubes

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Tubes can be inserted in your ear to remove fluid. Vanessa Symonick explains how they work in this week’s Medical Monday.

Dr. William Wood: " The middle ear normally is a space filled with air which it gets from something called the eustachian tube. The eustachian tube goes to the back of the nose called the nasal pharynx. If the eustachian tube is not working right, which can be in babies for unknown reasons or in older kids or adults for allergies or for a cold or a flight or anything, then instead of air in the middle ear, you can get fluid”.

And when there is fluid in the middle of the ear, it can temporarily impact your hearing, says Dr. William Wood, an otolaryngologist at AR Gould. One of the ways to help remove the fluid in your ear is by placing a tube within your eardrum.

Wood: " So in cases where that fluid is staying for three months or more for example in a kid, we would talk to the family about actually puncturing the ear drum, which is what a tube is. The ear drum is basically skin, and it heals very quickly like any other skin cut, but in this situation, we don’t want it to heal, we want to maintain a hole”.

Those tubes placed inside the eardrum aren’t always permanent.

Wood: " Most kids who do get tubes get one set and then they outgrow the problem, and the ear drum is skin, so it sheds like all our skin, and it pushes the tube out and the eardrum heals. They get one set; it comes out in a year to two years. Other people or kids or whatever, the tube comes out, it heals, they get fluid again, and we talk about a second set of tubes”.

He says like any other medical procedure there can be risks associated with having tubes placed in your ears.

Wood: " One risk is that the tube comes out and the hole doesn’t heal. That’s the same thing as having a tube. That’s what a tube is is a hole and that can be fixed with a procedure later. So the risks are low. They aren’t zero”.

If you think you may need tubes placed in your ears, Wood recommends first consulting your primary care provider. From there you can be referred to an ENT. Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

