September is National Kinship Appreciation and Awareness Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine have asked the governor to proclaim the month of September as National Kinship Appreciation and Awareness Month. The population of Kinship families has grown throughout the state of Maine. Bette Hoxie from Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine wants families involved in the Kinship Program to feel supported.

Kinship Specialist for AFFM, Bette Hoxie, said, “What we’re doing through the month of September is honoring those individuals who come forward to say, yes, I’m opening my heart in my home. to my relatives, child or children, I mean, we have families that are taking in not just one child, but up to five or six children at a time. The families that we work with that DHS has identified and taken the children to protective custody. Those numbers have risen dramatically even in the last three years. So, having community partners, other organizations, and Adoptive and Foster Families of Maine, along with the Department of Health and Human Services, be there to proactively support these families is really significant, and being able to say, Thank you to them during the month of September is really just the right thing to do, and we’re doing it for that month because it is grandparent month and a large population of kinship caregivers are grandparents.”

For more information about the Kinship Program, you can go online to affm.net or call their number (207) 827-2331.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.