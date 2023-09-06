Tornadoes Explained

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - During severe weather season a tornado can sometimes develop, but how does a tornado form and what kind of damage can one cause? Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick explains.

During severe weather season sometimes a tornado can form, but how does a tornado essentially form? Now you need some key ingredients for this to occur. The first being your surface winds that we can see here on this map. As you get higher in height in the atmosphere, those winds are changing in direction and increasing that speed. Now as that happens, that is going to create a rotating column of air. This is the start of the process, but you also need those updrafts from your thunderstorms. That is what is essentially going to cause this to make its way upwards and form into a tornado. So it’s a bit of a slower process that we can see depicted. But now, that column of air becoming quite vertical and that’s how your tornado is going to form. You can see the wall cloud forming here and the second that reaches the ground, that is known as a tornado. Now, it’s important to note that a tornado does not have have a consistent path to it. It can essentially lift back into the atmosphere and then fall back down as a tornado. But how intense can a tornado get?

We have what is known as the Enhanced Fujita Scale. And it starts at an EF-0. To show you what kind of damage can happen in a tornado I have a little simulation here. Now the fan is going to represent that rotating column of air that you just saw in that vertical motion. Notice how the tissue in my hand is being lofted up into the atmosphere. Now essentially as it falls to the ground, it falls in an unusual path noting that debris can fly just about anywhere. So this is the smaller end of the scale an EF-0. Now we’ll take you to the middle of the scale, EF-2. At that point, cars can be flipped over and quite a bit of damage can be done. You can see that roof gone, the glass from the windows being shattered. Now, we’ll take you all the way up the scale to an EF-5. That’s winds in excess of two hundred miles per hour. Homes can be completely swept away, you can see that concrete being ripped from the ground as well as the grass. Now, while tornadoes aren’t as common here in the county, uncommon certainly does not mean that they can’t happen, so it’s always important to make sure you’re staying safe whenever a tornado develops. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

