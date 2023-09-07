Hazy and Dry to Start, Showers and Storms Return by Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. After a day with plenty of sunshine yesterday with some mild temperatures, the mild air has continued this morning. In fact temperatures to start are already into the low to middle 60s. This has been paired with more haze in the skies associated with the wildfires in Western Canada. While it has impacted our air quality levels we have made drastic improvements compared to where we were at this time yesterday. Most of us are sitting into the moderate range.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Even though we are dealing with the limited visibility and haze in the skies, the sunshine and drier conditions have continued this morning. However, that is expected to quickly change by this afternoon. The sunshine will provide the fuel for some chances for showers and storms both this afternoon and evening. With another system sitting just to our northwest, that will keep our pattern a bit more unsettled through the 8 day stretch.

Heat Advisories (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will eventually reach the low to middle 80s. This of course does not factor in our feels-like temperatures or heat index values. Some spots will feel more like mid to upper 80s specifically in areas to the far south. You want to make sure you stay hydrated. We don’t have any head advisories in place here locally, but some areas in the downstate region have been placed under a heat advisory through this evening. Going hour by hour for you, the best chance for seeing more of the sunshine will be centered towards this morning. Once we head into the early afternoon, we will see our first chance for pop up showers and storms. I do expect anything we do see to be more isolated in nature. That will result in very minimal rainfall accumulation overall with the exception of areas that do pick up on any thunderstorms. Shower and storm chances taper off once we get past the midnight hours with lows staying well above average into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow is expected to be a very similar setup to what we will be dealing with today where we will initially start the morning off with more sunshine. Shower and storm chances look to return by the time we head into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be slightly cooler into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Dew Point Trend (WAGM)

Unfortunately the showers and storms won’t really reduce our humidity levels. We stay in more of a humid state well into the weekend with dewpoints well into the 60s. After that we look to slowly make improvements.

