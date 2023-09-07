More Showers and Storms Possible Tomorrow, with Tropical Like Humidity Lasting into Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After more sunshine during the day today, showers and thunderstorms didn’t develop like I originally expected. This is leaving us with a hot and humid evening outside with dew points still sitting in the lower 70s. We’ll continue to see the muggy air in place over the next few days, before dew points finally begin to fall back during the second half of the weekend. This will leave us with more comfortable, but chilly air in place going into next week.

Dew Point Trend (Next 5 Days) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure continuing to push east, but is expected to stall out later this evening. This will leave us with more unsettled weather in the forecast over the next several days, with not much movement from the area of low pressure until early next week. Tomorrow features another chance to see some sunshine during the morning hours, before more showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers taper off once again tomorrow night, with cloud cover lasting through much of the day Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire county under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather during the day tomorrow. This means the potential for severe storms is there, however will still be low for much of the day. Tomorrow’s severe weather will mainly be dependent on how much sunshine we see during the day tomorrow, and when we see the sunshine. Sunshine during the morning hours will result in showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, whereas Sunshine during the afternoon hours will result in a better chance for showers and storms tomorrow night. We’ll keep an eye on this threat during the day tomorrow, and will provide more updates if necessary during the day tomorrow.

SPC Severe Thunderstorm Outlook (Tomorrow) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.