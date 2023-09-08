1 critically injured in shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis, police say

FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles...
FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. One person was shot and critically wounded at a concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday night, Sept. 7, 2023, police and local media said.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been critically injured after shots were fired during a Lil Baby concert inside the FedExForum Thursday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the venue located at 191 Beale Street, where one victim was found and rushed to Regional One Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown.

No other injuries were reported, and the Forum was evacuated.

Footage by Glentavious Jones

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid-19 cases increase in healthcare facilities
David Macek Checking the Air Mass Concentration
Wildfire Smoke Coming into Maine
The former Stables and Porteous building in the mall. Soon to be the Hope Chest Boutique and...
Aroostook Centre Mall Expansion
2023 Fort Kent Boys Soccer
Fort Kent Warriors Aim for Three-Peat as Class C Regional Champions and Eye State Title
Maine DOT hosting On-Demand Formal Public Meeting for Phase 2 of Presque Isle Bypass
Maine DOT hosting On-Demand Formal Public Meeting for Phase 2 of Presque Isle Bypass

Latest News

FILE - President of Spain's soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, foreground, stands stands next to...
Prosecutors accuse Spanish soccer federation president of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup
In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
Rescuers may soon try to remove a sick American researcher from 3,000 feet down in a Turkish cave
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters as the season’s first Category 5 storm
am chat photo
AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham 9.8.2023: Discussion on Upcoming Human Resources Conference
On this segment of AM Chats with Shawn Cunningham, guest Cory Tilley talks about the upcoming...
AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham 9.8.2023: Discussion on Upcoming Human Resources Conference