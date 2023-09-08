Humid Weather Continues, More Storms Possible This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Happy Friday everyone! After a round of showers and storms yesterday afternoon and evening, temperatures haven’t had a chance to cool off. We are off to a warm start with temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. Earlier this morning we had some spots with temperatures hovering near in the 70 degree mark which is well above average for this time of year. The warmer temperatures have also been paired with a tropical like feel to the air.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Because temperatures and humidity levels are staying on the rise throughout the day it will provide the fuel for some chances for showers and storms this afternoon even though we are caught in between two systems. Our next system sits well to our northwest at this point, but because it is stationary and slow moving, it keeps shower chances in the forecast throughout most of the 8 day stretch.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon are expected to be slightly cooler compared to where they were yesterday afternoon. Most areas will hover closer to the 80 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, the driest part of the daytime will likely be throughout the morning as clouds slowly begin to increase with some filtered areas of sunshine. Once we head into the early afternoon, there will be a few chances for some pop up showers developing. Anything we do see will be few and far between resulting in very minimal rainfall accumulations overall. It’s not until later on in the afternoon where we have the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms developing. Areas that do pick up on those thunderstorms will pick up on more moderate levels of rainfall accumulation in a short amount of time. Most shower and storms will likely taper off once we get past midnight resulting in a very similar setup to what we have been dealing with the past couple of days where we clear things out for the early morning hours of tomorrow. Even then, our lows will fall back into the mid to upper 60s keeping with our above average trend.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will be the better of the two days this weekend with mainly drier conditions. A few passing showers are possible by the afternoon. Highs will be a but cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

Hurricane Lee (WAGM)

We are keeping an eye on the tropics for you too this morning. We have two named systems out in the Atlantic. The first one is hurricane Lee which still stands as a category five storm as of the latest advisory at 5am. Wind speeds are currently at 165 mph. Models are trending at this system weakening, but as of right now there is currently no threat to the land.

Tropical Storm Margot (WAGM)

We also have tropical storm Margot which currently has wind speeds of 40 mph as of the latest advisory. This system also currently does not pose a threat to land, but we will keep our eyes on both systems for you.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend everyone!

