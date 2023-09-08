Some More Sunshine Now Possible Saturday, Before Shower Chances Return for Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After some morning showers pushed through today, we’ve actually seen a more stable day across the county with some sunshine making an appearance this afternoon. This sunshine added to some instability in the atmosphere and will allow for more showers and downpours to work through the county before midnight tonight. Skies are expected to clear out some going into Saturday, with partly sunny skies then expected for the first half of the weekend. The sunshine isn’t expected to last long, with cloud cover increasing once again during the day Sunday, resulting in more showers by the afternoon and evening hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the increased risk for showers and storms between now and midnight tonight. I think the activity will be similar to last night, in that we won’t see widespread showers, and instead more sporadic showers and downpours are possible. Once we get into the early morning hours of Saturday, showers are expected to quickly taper off, along with some breaks in the clouds likely before sunrise tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to cool off very much between now and tomorrow morning. Low temperatures for most places fall back into the mid and upper 60s. With temperatures cooling off very close to the dew point once again tonight, areas of fog are possible tomorrow morning, at least until just after sunrise once it has a chance to burn off.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Once the fog burns off tomorrow morning, most places will be left with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. This nicer weather will result in another mild day in terms of our temperatures. A few more clouds return to the region for the afternoon and evening, with increasing clouds then expected tomorrow night into the day Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow are once again expected to warm up into the upper 70s for most spots. A few places could reach the lower 80s, but that will be the exception to the forecast tomorrow. Winds remain light out of the west for much of the day tomorrow, not having much of an impact on the forecast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday now looks to feature more cloud cover as the area of low pressure remains in control of our weather. This will result in more of a gloomy day, with shower chances returning to the forecast during the afternoon and evening. This will leave us with lighter showers during the evening hours, before steadier showers move through overnight Sunday into Monday. High temperatures Sunday will be quite a bit cooler compared to what we had been seeing. High temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon and evening.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great weekend!

