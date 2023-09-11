Gloomy Weather Continues Tomorrow, with Isolated Showers Possible

Rob's Monday Evening Forecast.
By Rob Koenig
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. After gloomy weather over the weekend, we’ve seen another gloomy day stepping out the door today. The area of low pressure and stationary front continue to sit to the south of us this evening. This will eventually push northward, and bring more shower chances to the region, but not until the afternoon hours of Wednesday. Until then, expect more cloud cover and isolated shower chances, with temperatures hovering just below average.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows mostly cloudy skies lasting into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the mid and upper 50s for most places. Winds remain light during the overnight hours, and aren’t expected to have much impact on the forecast here over the next few days.

Tonight's Low Temperatures
Tonight's Low Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with mostly cloudy skies, and cloud cover lasts for most of the day. The afternoon hours tomorrow feature some chances for showers, but they will still be more isolated in nature, with not everyone seeing one. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up thanks to the cloud cover in place. High temperatures tomorrow because of this are expected to rise into the mid and upper 60s for most places. Easterly winds remain light for much of the day, not really having an impact on the forecast.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

Hurricane Lee continues to spin out in the Atlantic this evening. Still sitting well to the north of the Northern Leeward Islands, this slow moving storm will eventually begin to make a northward turn, and is expected to continue its push northward late week into the weekend. The latest computer model guidance has the storm set to bring some impacts to New England, however the majority of the computer models are still uncertain of the track of the center of the storm. This will greatly influence the impacts that are felt later this week into the weekend, which is why it’s important to wait until computer models are more in line with each other later this week before making any calls for possible impacts. Make sure to stay tuned as this will likely be the topic of discussion for much of the work week unless something changes.

Hurricane Lee (5 PM Advisory)
Hurricane Lee (5 PM Advisory)(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

