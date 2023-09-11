Unsettled Weather Returns, Shower Chances Throughout the Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday Morning everyone. We are waking up to some gloomy conditions this morning with some of us dealing with some rain showers as well. You may need the rain jacket and the umbrella heading out the door.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows us caught in between two systems this morning. Based on the placement of the stationary front to our south, I do expect a lot of the steadier shower activity we do see this morning to be limited to areas to the south. With our next system close by, it does return us to more of an unsettled stretch of weather with shower chances lasting throughout the week. It also keeps our highs slightly below average.

Dew Point Trend (WAGM)

The good news is we have let go of the humid air as a result of the rain showers returning. Dew points have now transitioned back to the comfortable range compared to where they were towards the end of last week. Looking at the trend line, that’s the way we will likely remain only briefly transitioning back towards the sticky range by mid work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Highs this afternoon will be just shy of the 70 degree mark with most areas landing into the mid to upper 60s. Going hour by hour for you, shower chances will stick around throughout the morning hours with the steadiest of rain being limited to areas to the south. Once we head into the lunchtime hours, we slowly start to dry things out resulting in cloud cover lingering. The cloud cover will be the trend lasting into the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of tomorrow. Lows will fall back into the mid to upper 50s with some patchy areas of fog developing due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere.

Expected Rain Totals (WAGM)

Highs will once again stay just shy of the 70 degree mark tomorrow. We start the morning off dry before steady showers return by the afternoon and evening. Looking at what we can expect in terms of rainfall totals between now and tomorrow, the bulk of the rainfall accumulation will likely lie during tomorrow afternoon and evening. The highest of totals will be in areas in the far south of the county where we will see more steadier showers develop throughout this morning. The majority of us will pick up on between a tenth and a quarter inch of additional rainfall.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.