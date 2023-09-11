US Border Patrol warns of “Suspicious Activity” near Houlton/Hodgdon

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - According to the US Border Patrol “Houlton Station Border Patrol Agents are currently responding to suspicious activity in the Houlton/Hodgdon area. If you see or have seen anything related to cross-border activity, please call Houlton Sector Headquarters at 207-532-6521, ext. 5.”

WAGM has reached out to the US Border Patrol for more information but have not yet received a response

