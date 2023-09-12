Cloudy Skies Persist, Isolated Showers Possible

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We are off to another gloomy start this morning heading out the door with some of us waking up to some pockets of drizzle. There have been a few steadier bands of showers in areas to the south based on the placement of the front.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Not much changed in the past 24 hours in terms of our weather setup. We continue to stay caught in between two systems as of this morning. This will result in some additional chances for showers going throughout the daytime today. However anything we do see today will remain fairly isolated in nature. Because our next system to our northwest is pretty stationary as well, it will keep shower chances in the forecast throughout the week. It will also be one of the steering currents to help determine the track of hurricane Lee.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will land just shy of the 70 degree mark by this afternoon. Most areas will see temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. Going hour by hour for you, the steady showers we have been picking up on in the southern half of the county will slowly start to advance to the east into portions of Western New Brunswick. The rest of the region will continue to deal with the cloud cover with mainly drier conditions. Isolated shower chances are possible going into both the afternoon and evening. Anything we do expect to see will be very few and far between resulting in very minimal rainfall accumulations overall. This will continue to be the trend overnight tonight as well. Lows will stay well above average only falling back into the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will have a better chance of reaching the 70 degree mark. While we initially start the morning off underneath the cloud cover and with mainly drier conditions, steadier showers are expected to advance from the west to the east by the afternoon and evening. This is when I am expecting the bulk of the rainfall accumulation to lie between today and tomorrow. The highest of totals will be centered towards areas to the west with up to a half inch of rain. The rest of the region will likely see between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain.

Hurricane Lee Updates (WAGM)

We are still monitoring hurricane Lee for you this morning. Not much has changed between the current 5 am advisory and the advisory late yesterday evening. It continues to stand as a category three storm with wind speeds at 115 mph. It is now sitting well to the south of Bermuda. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Lee weakening as it encounters cooler ocean waters. It is still early to determine the exact track of this storm and what impacts we will see here locally. However I do think we will have a better idea with impacts as we go further into the work week.

