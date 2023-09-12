InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US BORDER PATROL
US Border Patrol warns of “Suspicious Activity” near Houlton/Hodgdon
Lincoln Brennan, 4 months, has a very rare brain tumor, known as atypical teratoid rhabdoid....
Parents face uncertainty as 4-month-old son fights rare brain tumor
Route 1 In Littleton Closed Due To Vehicle Accident
ACSO
There’s a new sheriff in Aroostook County
Workers raise awareness for DSP Recognition Week

Latest News

Houlton Band of Maliseets Indians celebrates 43rd annual Metaksonekiyak Community Day
Houlton Band of Maliseets Indians celebrates 43rd annual Metaksonekiyak Community Day
Houlton Band of Maliseets Indians celebrates 43rd annual Metaksonekiyak Community Day
Houlton Band of Maliseets Indians celebrates 43rd annual Metaksonekiyak Community Day
Women in all stages of life should pay attention to their behavioral health
Medical Monday : Women's Behavioral Health
Workers raise awareness for DSP Recognition Week
US BORDER PATROL
US Border Patrol warns of “Suspicious Activity” near Houlton/Hodgdon