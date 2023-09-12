More Steady Showers and Downpours Possible Tomorrow; Still Watching for Possible Impacts from Lee

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After more showers worked their way through the region today, things will remain unsettled during the day tomorrow. The area of low pressure that’s been providing the gloomy weather continues to sit to the south of the state, keeping cloud cover and showers in the forecast once again today. We’ll eventually see more widespread showers move over the region tomorrow as the low pressure system tries to advance north. A cold front is expected to develop late tomorrow night, resulting in showers tapering off Thursday morning, with some possible clearing late in the afternoon. Nicer weather returns briefly Friday, before we experience some impacts from Hurricane Lee going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Not much has changes in the advisory for Hurricane Lee between last night and tonight. Winds and gusts are still the same as they were this time last night, with the pressure of the storm being slightly weaker. Lee is still expected to weaken as it makes a northward track, however computer models are still uncertain on the timeframe of the system progressing north, as well as where the center of the system eventually ends up. Some of the latest computer model runs are getting closer together on the idea that this storm makes landfall at some point Saturday night, providing impacts well into the second half of the weekend. Computer models are still a bit uncertain on the timeline of the storm, and should have a better idea going into the weekend.

Hurricane Lee (5 PM Advisory) (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows scattered showers remaining in the forecast here or there. Skies remain mostly cloudy otherwise, with more shower chances in the forecast by Wednesday morning. Low temperatures tonight will be slightly warmer than last night, falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for most locations. Southeasterly winds remain light during the overnight hours, not having much of an impact until tomorrow.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with the threat for scattered showers. The better chance to see showers and downpours will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these downpours could contain some rumbles of thunder, however I don’t think we’ll see a threat for severe weather during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures tomorrow climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most places. The best chance to reach the lower 70s will be over southern areas, with temperatures remaining slightly cooler the further north you are in the county. Southeasterly winds will still be light during the day, with some breezy gusts possible during the afternoon hours in any downpours.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.