Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen retires to open new restaurant

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - Sheriff Shawn Gillen’s last day at the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is September 1, 2023.

“I couldn’t pass up the offer,” Sheriff Gillen says about pursuing a new business venture. He will partner with two other people to open a restaurant in Presque Isle.

After more than 30 years at the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and five years as Sheriff, Sheriff Gillen will be stepping down from his position to partner to open a restaurant in the venue that used to be the Irish Setter Pub in Presque Isle. “If I didn’t take the opportunity, it wouldn’t be there three years down the road when my term is up,” Gillen explains. “I absolutely wanted to finish my term but it’s just one of the those things that just came up that I couldn’t pass up.”

The former Irish Setter Pub will be renovated into an entirely new style. The menu and name of the establishment are still in the works. “That’s why the major changes on the inside – trying to get away from the pub feel and more of a bar and grill, or more our style.” Although Gillen’s catering business focuses primarily on barbecue food, he confirmed that the new restaurant will offer more than just barbecue.

Sheriff Gillen says although it is hard to leave, he is looking forward to the future. “Exciting and a little scary. I’ve never owned a restaurant so there’s a lot of unknowns for me, and I’m the kind of guy that I really like being comfortable knowing what’s going to happen or what I’m doing . . . it’s going to be a learning experience and but I think it will be exciting and hopefully I’m a quick learn.”

Sheriff Gillen mentioned that one of the biggest challenges for the Sheriff’s Office going forward will be the Aroostook County Jail, which is need of improvements. He also mentioned that the large size of the Sheriff’s Office poses challenges for whoever is in the Sheriff position. “There’s over 70 employees and you have a jail that’s overcrowded and you have the mental health and the substance abuse disorder crisis going on,” Gillen says, “and a lot of people really don’t deserve to be in jail or should be in jail because they should be getting help elsewhere but the system is failing, or has failed, I should say.”

Nonetheless, Sheriff Gillen says that he has “complete faith” in the staff he is leaving behind. “The Sheriff’s Office has some awesome employees and there will be no break in service,” he says. “[The public] won’t see a difference as long as this command staff is there. Things will continue to move forward and the public - the residents of Aroostook County - are their number one concern.”

Although he will no longer serve as Sheriff, Sheriff Gillen plans to still stay connected to the community here in northern Maine. “That’s probably as close as I could get to still being in the public,” Gillen explains, “and hopefully just in another capacity of watching people enjoy the food you make.”

