Hurricane Lee Brings Rainfall to the Forecast This Weekend; Enjoy the Sunshine to end the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. All eyes continue to be focused on Hurricane Lee. Still spinning out in the Atlantic, Lee has weakened to a Category 2 storm this evening. Winds are sustained at 105 mph with gusts up to 125 mph as of the 5 PM advisory. This storm continues to move slowly to the north, but is expected to gain speed here towards the end of the work week. Right now the center of the storm is located to the south southwest of Bermuda, and is expected to pass just to the west of Bermuda on its way north.

Hurricane Lee (5PM Advisory) (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued Tropical Storm Watches and Hurricane Watches along the Maine coastline, extending inland for Downeast parts of the state. The Tropical Storm Watch is for wind gusts upwards of 70 mph at times as the hurricane spins in the Gulf of Maine. Hurricane Watches have been issued for locations that could experience 75+ mph wind gusts.

Tropical Watches (WAGM-TV)

The probability of see tropical storm force winds still remains low for us here in the county, with a 10-20% chance possible over southern parts of Aroostook. Chances of seeing tropical storm force winds increase the further south and east in the state you are, with tropical storm force winds looking more than 50% likely in spots going into the weekend. The timing of the winds are one of the bigger questions we still have yet to narrow down, and will likely have a better idea of when to expect them during the day tomorrow.

Probability of Tropical Storm Force Winds (WAGM-TV)

For weather a bit shorter term, we’ve seen an area of low pressure sitting off to our west during the day today, that’s been providing showers and downpours over southern and central parts of the county this evening. We’ll continue to see showers and downpours through the evening hours. Showers eventually taper off during the early morning hours of Thursday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies going into Thursday morning. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to cool off very much, with low temperatures falling back into the lower 60s for most places.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening's Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article.

