More Chances for Showers and Downpours Today, Watching Lee

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. We have started to see some off and on showers this morning that have been a bit more isolated to scattered in nature resulting in yet another gloomy morning. We still have our eyes on hurricane Lee and the potential impacts here locally as we head into the end of this week and into the weekend.

What will determine the track of the hurricane is based on our Weather Setup. We have a stronger upper level low sitting to our northwest. Not only has it been bringing us some showers this morning, but it will also allow for some heavier downpours to develop late this evening. This will be one of the steering currents determining the track of Lee which as of right now has been trending a bit more to the west as of the latest advisory.

Temperatures this afternoon are expected to eventually reach the 70 degree mark. The best chance for drier conditions will be centered towards this morning. Going hour by hour for you, showers continue to remain more light and scattered through mid to late morning and into the early afternoon. Even though there will be some drier periods, we won’t have much of a chance at breaking from the clouds. Heavier bands of rain and some embedded downpours become more likely late this evening. This also likely when the bulk of the rainfall accumulation will lie between today and tomorrow. With showers lasting into the morning hours of tomorrow, you will want to be mindful of the possibility for some localized ponding on the roadways waking up and heading out for your morning commute. Because we won’t lose any of our cloud cover, lows will stay well above average into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Because there will be more sunshine possible for the second half of the daytime tomorrow, I do think we will set our highs a bit later in the daytime. Most areas can expect highs into the mid to upper 60s. Looking at how much rain we can expect between now and tomorrow most of the region will pick up on between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain.

Looking at some of the key takeaways from hurricane Lee as it gets closer to the region, the latest computer model runs continue to show the path hooking more to the west. So what does that mean for us here locally? We are watching the threat for some heavier rainfall keeping in mind that some of the heavier downpours expected this evening and early tomorrow morning tomorrow will already saturate the ground ahead of the storm. We have also seen plenty of rain this summer. The other factor we are watching for this is the threat for gusty winds. The exact track of the storm will help to determine this. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm weakening as it encounters cooler ocean temperatures. We will continue to monitor this for you throughout the week and into the weekend.

