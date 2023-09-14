Caribou Utilities District Consumers Directed to Boil All Water

Boil Water Order
By Megan Waceken
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Consumers of the Caribou Utilities District are being directed to boil all water for at least one minute before consuming the water in any way, such as drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, etc. This order is in effect until further notice. People with questions should call 207-496-0911 to speak with Hugh A. Kirkpatrick or contact the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 287-2070 during normal business hours.

