More Sunshine to End the Week, Rain Returns this Weekend with Lee

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone. After dealing with some showers and downpours early this morning, we have since dried things out. However, cloud cover has lingered and you will want to be mindful of the possibility for some localized ponding on the roadways for your commute. The good news is we will see more sunshine as we go further into the daytime. That is short lived of course because we are still keeping an eye on Hurricane Lee for you that does look to impact the region in time for the weekend.

Hurricane Lee (WAGM)

So what do we know right now? The National Hurricane Center has tightened the cone for the track indicating more consistency on where this will eventually track. As of the latest advisory and update from the hurricane center, landfall is looking more likely towards the southern tip of New Brunswick. We are still two days out, so this path could slightly change based on different forcing mechanisms.

Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

Hurricane watches are still in place for the Downeast section of Maine with tropical storm watches in place for areas to the north of that. Right now what we are watching for here locally is the threat for rainfall and winds. Because we did receive some heavier downpours late yesterday evening and into the early morning hours of today, the ground will already be saturated prior to the storm. Based on the current track of this storm, we could see some gusty winds embedded within the heavier bands of rain Saturday and into Saturday night. We will of course continue to monitor this for you as we head into this evening and tomorrow leading up to Lee’s arrival.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the steering currents that will likely impact Lee’s track is the stronger upper level low that did provide us with the downpours yesterday. It is expected to move to the east as of this afternoon brining us some more sunshine. Because we will see more sunshine later on I do expect our highs to be reached later on in the day. Most areas will land just shy of the 70 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you, we will slowly let go of our cloud cover from the west to the east. The majority of the region will break into some more sunshine in time for the lunchtime hours. Clearing skies will remain the trend going overnight and into the morning hours of tomorrow. This results in lows falling back closer to the average low mark into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

As clouds increase ahead of Lee tomorrow, our highs will still remain just shy of the 70 degree mark. Unlike today, I do think we will reach our highs early on given that we will see more of an increase in our cloud cover throughout the day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.