New sheriff confirms he will be sworn in next week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Sheriff Peter Johnson will be sworn into the role of sheriff on September 21, 2023.

The ceremony will take place in the Aroostook County Commissioners Office in Caribou, Maine at 1:00pm. Sheriff Johnson was appointed to the role by Governor Janet Mills as of September 1, 2023, after the retirement of previous sheriff Shawn Gillen.

Sheriff Johnson says the transition into the new role has been smooth. “It’s actually going quite well thus far because prior to actually assuming the role a lot of those responsibilities I had been exposed to or had been passed over.”

The support within the department has been helpful to a seamless transition, too, says Sheriff Johnson. “Usually someone’s just a phone call away so I can ask a question and get that answered,” he says.

