Presque Isle City Council selects hiring consultant for city manager position

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle City Council has selected a hiring consultant for the position of city manager. The search follows the resignation of Martin Puckett, the current city manager for Presque Isle.

The council was considering multiple corporations, some from New England and some that have a national reach. After discussion, the council voted 6-0 to use Municipal Resources Inc (MRI) services. Several city councilors commented that MRI was a good option due to their regional location and the fact that they regularly work with New England municipals.

“The council reviewed the proposals for the city manager search, and they ended up picking Municipal Resources Inc. They’re located out of New Hampshire and they do a lot of searches for city managers,” says Martin Puckett, the City Manager of Presque Isle. “MRI estimated around a 12 week time frame, and that was very similar with the other proposals they received. They all seemed to be between 12 and 16 weeks.”

Puckett’s last day will be October 15th, and the council is currently working to find an interim city manager to take over until the 12-week hiring process is completed.

