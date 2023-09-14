Watching for Rainfall Impacts from Hurricane Lee going into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After some sunshine made an appearance late in the day today, expect another day of nicer weather tomorrow. This nicer weather is brief as we begin to feel the impacts from Hurricane Lee as soon as Saturday Morning. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has placed landfall of the storm somewhere in Nova Scotia during the day Saturday. This will continue to bring impacts across the state during the day Saturday, and eventually wrapping up by Sunday. We’ll have to keep an eye on rainfall here across the county. Keep in mind the ground across the area is already well saturated, resulting in a better chance to see some flooding due to the excessive amount of rain. Rainfall amounts in some parts of the county range from an inch in places further north and west, to as much as 2 and a half to 3 inches in southern and eastern parts of the county. Flooding will be a concern for places, especially over southern areas where we’re running a few inches above where we should be for rainfall already this year. Wind concerns and impacts have lessened over the past 24 hours. While gusty winds will still be possible in any downpours that we see Saturday, they won’t be nearly as strong as what computer models were initially thinking. Winds will likely gust between 35-40 mph at their peak across the county, meaning power outage concerns remain low for us over the weekend.

Hurricane Lee Key Takeaways (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows another quiet and calm evening across the region. Mostly clear skies this evening will eventually give way to a few clouds during the early morning hours of Friday, with a nice start to the day Friday expected. Low temperatures tonight will be cooler than what we’ve seen the past few nights with cloud cover in place. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for most spots. Westerly winds will remain light during the overnight hours, not having much impact until late in the day Friday.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with sunshine during the morning hours, however cloud cover is expected to increase during the day tomorrow. This will eventually leave us with mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening, resulting in gloomy weather to end the work week. Cloud cover in place tomorrow night will work to keep low temperatures warmer than what they would have been otherwise, with showers and downpours from Lee expected to start just after sunrise Saturday morning. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb up into the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon and evening hours. Northwesterly winds could still be breezy at times during the day, but are expected to pick up more tomorrow night into Saturday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast attached to this article. Have a great evening!

