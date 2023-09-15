How United Way Chooses Organizations to Support

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The United Way of Aroostook pours thousands of dollars into the community each year. This money both supports programs the United Way has put together, as well as programs other organizations have created to help people in need. There is a process every organization looking for funding from the United Way has to go through to qualify for this financial support.

Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of United Way of Aroostook, says “We spend over a hundred thousand dollars a year, probably close to a hundred and fifty thousand dollars going just to our partner programs.”

Those partners include organizations like The Aroostook Agency on Aging Nutritional services and RSVP program, Ashland Caregivers, Adopt a Block and Catholic Charities.

“Each year the United Way of Aroostook has our own allocations application. And we send out our application in advance and our partners all apply. We bring together a group of volunteers through Aroostook County that really have knowledge in different areas and different expertise so they can really ask questions of the organizations.” Duncan says.

From there Duncan adds, they consider how many people, throughout Aroostook County will be impacted by the money being requested by the organization and where the money is going. She says the work doesn’t stop after each organization has presented.

“We go through their financials. We make sure that they have all been audited. We don’t have any questions over where their money is going. And we decide on who is going to get how much money and the board approves that and then we work with those programs throughout the year.” according to Duncan.

Duncan adds they also do a reporting process with the organizations throughout the year. This allows United Way to ensure the donor money goes exactly where it’s needed most.

“We really keep them accountable throughout the year because we want our donors to trust us. That we are selecting organizations that are really going to hold that donors money as a real treasure a real gift.” says Duncan.

To donate to the United Way to help support these programs now, you can visit our website at wagmtv.com.

