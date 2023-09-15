More Sunshine Today Before Impacts from Lee Arrive This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday morning everyone. We have some sunshine to start this morning before we start to see the impacts from Lee here locally this weekend.

Lee Headlines (WAGM)

Not much has changed between the previous advisory at 5 am and the current advisory as of 8 am as Lee remains a category 1 storm. There continues to be more of a consistency of this storm making landfall in the southwest tip of Nova Scotia. So what does that mean for us here locally? One of the greatest threats we are monitoring for you is the rainfall. Because we have seen quite a bit of rain this summer and even within the past couple of days, the ground is already saturated which will make it difficult for any rain we do get to get soaked into the ground and that brings up the possibility for some ponding on the roadways and some flooding. Winds have become less of a threat based on how this system has been tracking. but we will see some breezier conditions from the outer bands of this storm.

Tropical Warnings and Watches (WAGM)

Tropical storm warnings remain in place for the Downeast coast of Maine and stretching all the way to Cape Ann in Massachusetts and Cape Cod and the Islands. A hurricane watch is in place for the coast of Nova Scotia as the storm approaches for the threat of coastal flooding and erosion.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup already shows Lee in view with some of the outer bands of the cloud cover already wrapping it’s way into the region. The good news is any impacts we do see from Lee will be very quick to exit the region as it will be quick to move to the North. That will lead us to more sunshine by the end of the extended forecast.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Today, we can expect much calmer and clearer conditions before Lee. Because we will see more sunshine to start, I wouldn’t be surprised if we set our high temperatures early just shy of the 70 degree mark. Going hour by hour for you today, we will transition to some more filtered areas of sunshine the further we go into the morning and into the early afternoon. The outer edge of the cloud cover will quickly wrap around the rest of the region as soon as we head into the evening commute, but we will keep conditions dry until the early morning hours of tomorrow. This is why I do anticipate the rain to be the biggest of impacts associated with this storm. Lows will fall back into the low to middle 50s.

Estimated Wind Gusts (WAGM)

Because it will be breezy tomorrow and we won’t have a chance to let go of the cloud cover or the rain, highs will only eventually reach the middle 60s. Looking at what we can anticipate in terms of winds, as the storm approaches we will start to see winds pick up in intensity specifically for the downeast section of Maine. Here locally, the breeziest of conditions can be anticipated in areas to the far south of the county. At best winds will reach upwards of between 35 and 40 mph. Once we head into the late evening, that is when I am expecting our winds to begin to die down as this storm is quick to move out of the region.

WPC Rain (WAGM)

The latest models from the Weather Prediction Center shows the highest of rainfall totals to be centered here locally towards areas to the south. There is quite a bit of a tight gradient between higher rainfall totals and limited rainfall accumulations.

For more on today’s forecast and what we can expect from Lee tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. We will of course have more updates for you both this evening and leading into the weekend. Have a great weekend and stay safe everyone!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.