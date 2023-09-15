AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The United Way of Aroostook administers the emergency food and shelter program money. Aroostook County receives this money each year. According to Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook, the United Way works with a group of volunteers to allocate the money to where it is needed the most.

“We talk to FEMA and different organizations to see what are those top needs. Utility assistance has been one that we have funded a lot lately. And worked with Versant on a power match with ACAP to help meet the utility crisis with the rising costs. And we work with Catholic Charities to make sure that funding goes to be able to provide food for all of the pantries.” says Duncan.

Duncan says the allocation process they follow to disperse the money to the community is very similar to how they distribute the rest of the money they raise to help people in need.

