United Way of Aroostook Initiatives

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The United Way of Aroostook has several initiatives that provide support to people throughout the County. Those initiatives include 211 Maine, FamilyWize, the High Five Turkey Drive, Second Chances Kids Community Closet, Summer Slide, the Aroostook Day of Service, the Yellow Tulip Project, Stuff the Bus and Santa’s Sleigh Project. The Stuff the Bus initiative helps fill back packs for kids headed back to school in the fall.

Hilary Hallet, Easton Recreation Director and United Way of Aroostook Board Member, says, “There’s nothing like the new book bag, new items and going back to school without them really singles you out. So, if we can make them fit in so to speak and have their new items, it really starts the school year out on a high for them.”

Sue Watson, the Finance Administrator for the United Way of Aroostook, says, “It’s very important to kids. Some of the kids unfortunately, their parents can not afford back packs, school supplies. What we do, we get a list, this year we’re doing at least 600 backpacks to all the schools. Whether it’s donated, whether we have to purchase it. I know that we purchase quite a few supplies on our own because we don’t have a lot of donations sometimes.”

When extra supplies have to be purchased, that money comes directly from the United Way. Another United Way initiative is the Santa’s Sleigh Project. This program is for children ages 0 to 18 who might not otherwise receive gifts at Christmas. United Way purchases gifts to distribute. These gifts are then distributed to organizations, towns and schools. The Presque Isle Kiwanis and the town of Easton both receive some of those gifts each year.

Sue Watson, is also the Secretary of the Presque Isle Kiwanis Club. She says, “They have to sign up at the rec center, usually like a month or so prior to December and we supply all kinds of toys, games and the parents come in and on a paper it says how many children and they can shop for those children themselves. And so we’re very well supported and the United Way supports us 100% on that.”

Hallett adds, “That’s a huge project and we are very thankful for the United Way’s support and again, the entire Aroostook County benefits from that.”

The United Way also supports literacy in children through Dolly’s Imagination Library.

