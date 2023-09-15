United Way of Aroostook Initiatives

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The United Way of Aroostook has several initiatives that provide support to people throughout the County. Those initiatives include 211 Maine, FamilyWize, the High Five Turkey Drive, Second Chances Kids Community Closet, Summer Slide, the Aroostook Day of Service, the Yellow Tulip Project, Stuff the Bus and Santa’s Sleigh Project. The Stuff the Bus initiative helps fill back packs for kids headed back to school in the fall.

Hilary Hallet, Easton Recreation Director and United Way of Aroostook Board Member, says, “There’s nothing like the new book bag, new items and going back to school without them really singles you out. So, if we can make them fit in so to speak and have their new items, it really starts the school year out on a high for them.”

Sue Watson, the Finance Administrator for the United Way of Aroostook, says, “It’s very important to kids. Some of the kids unfortunately, their parents can not afford back packs, school supplies. What we do, we get a list, this year we’re doing at least 600 backpacks to all the schools. Whether it’s donated, whether we have to purchase it. I know that we purchase quite a few supplies on our own because we don’t have a lot of donations sometimes.”

When extra supplies have to be purchased, that money comes directly from the United Way. Another United Way initiative is the Santa’s Sleigh Project. This program is for children ages 0 to 18 who might not otherwise receive gifts at Christmas. United Way purchases gifts to distribute. These gifts are then distributed to organizations, towns and schools. The Presque Isle Kiwanis and the town of Easton both receive some of those gifts each year.

Sue Watson, is also the Secretary of the Presque Isle Kiwanis Club. She says, “They have to sign up at the rec center, usually like a month or so prior to December and we supply all kinds of toys, games and the parents come in and on a paper it says how many children and they can shop for those children themselves. And so we’re very well supported and the United Way supports us 100% on that.”

Hallett adds, “That’s a huge project and we are very thankful for the United Way’s support and again, the entire Aroostook County benefits from that.”

The United Way also supports literacy in children through Dolly’s Imagination Library.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water Warning
Boil Water Order Lifted for Caribou
US BORDER PATROL
US Border Patrol warns of “Suspicious Activity” near Houlton/Hodgdon
A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Fremont was charged after allegedly assaulting a customer....
Dunkin’ employee arrested for punching customer in fight about sugar, police say
Presque Isle City Council selects hiring consultant for city manager position
DSP Appreciation Week, 2023
Appreciation and awareness for Direct Support Professionals

Latest News

United Way of Aroostook 2023 Telethon
United Way of Aroostook Administers the Emergency Food and Shelter Program
United Way of Aroostook 2023 Telethon
How United Way Chooses Organizations to Support
United Way of Aroostook 2023 Telethon
United Way of Aroostook Telethon 2023
Throwback Thursday - '01 United Way of Aroostook Telethon
Throwback Thursday - ‘01 United Way of Aroostook Telethon