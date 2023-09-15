United Way of Aroostook Telethon 2023

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -The United Way of Aroostook plays a vital role in the County community. From putting together backpacks for school children so they will have what they need to start the school year, to financially supporting organizations so they can continue their life saving and life changing work for people in need, the United Way helps people every day.

Sarah Duncan, the Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook says, “The United Way of Aroostook, our mission is to bring people together and make connections and partnerships to make the biggest difference possible. We want to take people’s dollars and be able to stretch them and reach the most people possible.”

Duncan says the United Way is always working to find out what the specific needs of the County are and how best to meet them.

“We look at what organizations can make the biggest impact. And we’re constantly out in the community being involved in different boards and meetings, trying to find out, what are the needs? Because the needs are ever changing.” says Duncan.

Kelly Landeen, the General Manager of WAGM and a board member of The United Way of Aroostook, says, “Many of these organizations will not get the funding that they need. You know, they have funding from other organizations that doesn’t quite fulfill the need that they have and the United Way steps in and helps with that.”

In order to help raise money to continue the United Way’s mission of meeting the County’s needs, WAGM and The United Way came together to hold a telethon. Landeen says WAGM and United Way both share the same path.

“We’re here for the community and we want to see the community succeed and grow. And we want to help in areas that need and that is why it’s such a good match, because our missions both a line. So we are both here for the community.” says Landeen.

“This telethon allows us to be able to make our first payments to our partners every year and that is huge. That’s huge to know that we have the financial security to be able to do that. But it’s not just this telethon, it’s WAGM’s willingness to always partner with us.” says Duncan.

All donations stay local and help your family, friends and neighbors.

“One thing that’s really special about our United Way, is we’re the only United Way, maybe in the Country that does not take an administrative fee from people’s donations. When you donate and designate, we’re not taking a part to administer that donation. We’re doing it because we want every single penny of your donation to go right to where you want it to go.” according to Duncan.

To donate now, you can visit our website at wagmtv.com.

