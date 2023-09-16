Hurricane Lee Makes Landfall Tomorrow, with Impacts felt Across the State

Rob's Friday Evening Forecast. For more weather information, make sure to check out: https://www.wagmtv.com/weather/ or download the WAGM Weather App!
By Rob Koenig
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We’ve been talking all week long about Hurricane Lee, with it looking to impact the state for much of the work week. Now that we’re here at the weekend, we’ll continue to see the impacts from the storm across the state tomorrow, with improvement eventually coming by the time we get to Sunday. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center still has Lee as a Category 1 storm, with winds sustained at 80 mph. Wind gusts are still over 100 mph at times, as this storm continues its northward track tonight.

Hurricane Lee (5PM Advisory)
Hurricane Lee (5PM Advisory)(WAGM-TV)

Tropical Storm Warnings have now been issued for the eastern half of the state, with heavy rainfall and gusty winds being the main concerns during the day tomorrow. Winds for us will be out of the northeast to start tomorrow, and eventually shift into the north by the afternoon. This is better news for us in terms of the storm, as it means we’ll continue to see our gustiest winds from a more tested wind direction. Winds will eventually taper off Saturday night, along with rain showers beginning to wrap up. Rainfall amounts have continued to tick upwards during the day today. The latest computer model runs now have rainfall amounts across the eastern half of the county between an inch and a half to as much as three and a half inches, with locally higher amounts still possible. The National Weather Service will lift the Tropical Storm Warning once conditions improve.

Tropical Storm Warning (Dark Red Color)
Tropical Storm Warning (Dark Red Color)(WAGM-TV)

The latest probabilities of seeing tropical storm force winds have increased over the southern and eastern half of the county. Last night this map depicted lower probabilities of seeing tropical storm force winds, however tonight the probability of seeing them, especially over southern and eastern parts of the county has increased. This is just a map indicating the probability of seeing the winds, but with those numbers increasing, we now have a better chance of seeing higher wind gusts, especially over southern parts of the county.

Probability of Tropical Storm Force Winds (with Lee's Impact)
Probability of Tropical Storm Force Winds (with Lee's Impact)(WAGM-TV)

Make sure to check out this evening’s Facebook Live where I’ll have an in-depth look at the forecast and what to expect across the county, and across the state. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick will be back early tomorrow morning with the latest updates about the storm both on air and online, and I’ll have the latest information during the brunt of the storm tomorrow night. Stay safe out there!

