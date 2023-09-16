Three arrested in CBSA seizure of guns and drugs at Rainbow Bridge.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - On September 14th, 2023, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Rainbow Bridge port of entry, located at 5705 River Road, in the City of Niagara Falls referred a vehicle for secondary inspection.

Upon examination of the vehicle and its occupants, border services officers discovered two prohibited firearms, 25 rounds of ammunition, two prohibited 18 round firearm magazines, 7 grams of suspected cocaine, 3.1 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, and $9,997 of American currency believed to have acquired through the proceeds of crime.

The officers arrested the three occupants and contacted the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) who assumed carriage of the investigation.

43 year old Tina Caron of Easton, Maine, 23 year old Tyana Brittany McLaughlin of Caribou, Maine, and 33 year old Anthony Mathew Vangel of Indialantic, Florida, has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal offences:

• Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a Licence

• Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm without Holding a Licence

• Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

• Careless Storage of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Caron, McLaughlin, and Vangel all attended a bail hearing via video link to the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse, located at 59 Church Street in the City of St. Catharines. They have been remanded into the custody of Ontario Correctional Services.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009667.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.

