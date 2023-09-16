Updates on Lee

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Lee's Takeaways (WAGM)

Good Saturday morning everyone. We are watching Lee for you this morning on track to make landfall in the southwestern tip of Nova Scotia. So what can we expect here locally from this? We are still monitoring the threat for rainfall due to the fact that we have already seen quite a bit of rainfall this summer and we did have some rain earlier on this week saturating the ground prior to what we can expect today. Winds will also be a factor today specifically in areas to the south based on how this system has been tracking.

Latest Advisory on Lee (WAGM)

Not much has changed between the previous advisory and the current advisory as of 8 am. Sustained wind speeds are at 80 mph with gusts of up to 100 mph. It is moving to the north at a quick speed as it sits 185 miles to the southwest of Halifax Nova Scotia.

Tropical Storm Warning (WAGM)

We have tropical storm warnings in place from the northeast quadrant of the county to the Downeast coast of Maine. This is mainly for the threat of gusty winds.

Probability of Tropical Storm Force Winds (WAGM)

Now there is a tight gradient with the impacts that can likely be felt with this storm. Looking at the map we can see that places in the far southern half of the county will have the greatest chance at tropical storm force winds. That probability will change the farther west you do go. Going hour by hour for you for expected wind gusts, the highest of gusts will be possible as we head into the lunchtime hours. Most areas from the northeastern half of the county to the south can expect to see gusts between 35 and 40 mph. However areas to the far south will likely see gusts upwards of 45 mph. It’s not until late this evening when we will see our winds start to subside with this system, but as that happens we will be quick to return to some lighter wind speeds going into early tomorrow morning.

Flood Watches (WAGM)

Monitoring the rain for you, we also have an areal flood watch in place through tomorrow morning also issued for the northeast half of the county and into areas to the south. This is something you will want to be mindful of especially in low lying areas and in areas with poor drainage. As I had mentioned before, the ground is already saturated from what we have seen already both this summer and this week. It will be hard to soak in any additional rain.

WPC Rain (WAGM)

Taking you hour by hour with the rain as of the latest computer model runs, we will start to see the outer edge of rain from Lee initially in areas to the south as soon as we head into the lunchtime hours. There will be some localized heavy downpours imbedded within these bands of rain. This will eventually wraps its way to the west with rain more likely in areas north and east heading into late this evening. Because Lee is moving at such a fast clip, most of the rain like the winds will slowly become less of a threat going overnight tonight. Looking at one computer model with what we can expect from the rain with a state wide view, the highest of totals will be centered towards areas to the south and into the downeast coast of Maine. Similar to the winds, it’s a tight gradient between the highest of totals and the lowest of totals here locally.

Be sure to stay tuned with us both on air and online throughout the day for more updates. Have a great day and stay safe everyone!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.