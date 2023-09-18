Follow Up Friday - United Way of Aroostook Telethon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The United Way of Aroostook Telethon was a great success, helping to support many programs here in Aroostook County. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story in todays Follow up Friday.

“This was an amazing telethon, times are hard for everyone, everyone is struggling right now with the increase in cost of everything from utilities to groceries to gas” says Sarah Duncan – Executive Director, United Way of Aroostook.

The phones we’re ringing all day here at WAGM as part of the United Way of Aroostook Telethon. Volunteers, like Dawn Roberts of Northern Light AR Gould, saw firsthand the generosity of Aroostook county.

“I’ve never been here through a whole telethon, I have helped before, but I’ve been here all day. It’s been really great to see the donations coming in from everyone and anywhere from 5 dollars to 1000 dollars. These donations are going to go a long ways, they’re going to stay right here in the County they’re going to go for people here in Aroostook County. They’re going to help them with Christmas time and heat and food and anything that is needed. It’s going to be spread throughout Aroostook County and with all the different partnerships that United Way has, they can really get that money out there.” says Roberts.

By the end of the night, more than 21,000 dollars had been raised to support the many programs that rely on the United Way of Aroostook such as Adopt-A-Block, Homeless Services of Aroostook, Stuff the Buss and Santa’s Sleigh.

“People really came out and gave generously and we’re just so thankful because it’s going to impact so many people. People are so giving and it’s just such a privilege to be able to serve the people” says Duncan.

If you missed the opportunity to donate to support the United Way of Aroostook, you’re not too late! A link to donate will be available on WAGMTV.com for a few more days.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.