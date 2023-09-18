Hurricanes Explained

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

We’ve officially reached peak hurricane season here in the Atlantic in terms of storms and we can see here we’re already up to the M named storm which is Margot, but it’s worth noting not every storm has to become a hurricane to be named. We have what are known as tropical depressions and tropical storms below a category one hurricane that can be named. Now what does differentiate between a category one storm and a category five storm?

We have what is known as the Saffir Simpson Scale and it starts at a category one indicative of sustained winds between 74 and 95 miles per hour. As we go up the scale to a category three storm that is indicative of wind speeds between 111 and 129 miles per hour.

But even further than that we have category four and category five storms. It does stop at a category five storm with sustained winds over 157 miles per hour. And at one point hurricane Lee was a category five storm before it came close to our region. So to show you what causes a hurricane to weaken I have a fidget spinner. Now picture the table as the water. That fidget spinner continues to move with no chance at slowing down. As soon as it enters close to a land mass that land mass is what is going to cause that storm to weaken and eventually become more of a tropical storm or a depression or even form into the remnants of a storm. Now hurricane season does last until November 30th, so still more time to have more named storms here in the Atlantic. Meteorologist Vanessa Symonick Newssource 8.

