More Chances for Rain Today, Quiet End of the Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday morning everyone. After quite the impactful weather over the weekend from Lee, we were quick to clear things out allowing for more sunshine yesterday. That sunshine was short lived because we do have some additional chances for steady rain showers both today and tomorrow.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows two systems right on our doorstep. Because they are a bit more stationary and will be slow to move into the region, it does keep rain in the forecast both today and tomorrow. This system has already brought some steady rain in portions of southern New England and into the western half of New England. Rain won’t become more apparent here locally until the afternoon and evening. Once we do get through the rain today and tomorrow, we dry things out with a quiet second half to the work week.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures this afternoon will eventually reach the mid to upper 60s which is right around where our average highs land for this time of year. Going hour by hour for you, I am anticipating the majority of the morning to be spent under drier conditions. We are already picking up on some areas of filtered sunshine with clouds increasing. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated showers developing ahead of the leading edge of showers. Showers eventually will fill into the region from the south to the north. Steady showers will fill in across the rest of the region as soon as we get past the evening commute. I’m not anticipating the heaviest of rain to lie until we head into the late evening hours and past midnight. This is the best chance for any localized heavy downpours developing as well with the bulk of the rainfall accumulation occurring. As a result, our lows will only fall back into the low to middle 50s.

Areal Flood Watches (WAGM)

One of the main things we are watching for today with the rain will be the potential for some ponding onto the roadways and flooding specifically in low lying areas in areas to the south. This was an area that did receive the bulk of the rainfall accumulation as a result of Lee over the weekend. The ground is already saturated, so it will be hard for the ground to soak in any additional rain. While we aren’t in any advisories here locally in the county, areal flood watches are in place from Northern Washington County to the Downeast coast of Maine. This is in affect through late this evening.

Expected Rain Totals (WAGM)

Looking at our expected rainfall totals from the Weather Prediction Center for both today and tomorrow, most of us can expect between a half an inch and an inch of rainfall with some localized higher totals embedded within the downpours.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow won’t be a total washout with most of the rain lifting to the north by the time we head into the mid to late morning and early afternoon. You may want to give yourself some extra time on your morning commute with the possibility of some reduced visibility from the fog and the rain. Highs will spend another day into the mid to upper 60s.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

