More Showers and Downpours Expected Tonight; The Rain will End Eventually

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. Post-tropical cyclone Lee brought heavy rain and gusty winds across the county Saturday. Looking at some of the rainfall reports from across the region, western areas ended up not seeing much in terms of rain shower activity. Rainfall reports from western areas vary around 1/10th of an inch of rainfall. Working further east into the valley, rainfall totals picked up between a quarter to as much as half an inch falling in spots. Central and eastern parts of the county saw the highest rainfall reports, with between an inch to as much as two and a half inches reported in some locations. While it won’t be as much rain as what Lee brought to the region, we’ll see more showers and downpours tonight as a low pressure system works into the region.

Storm Total Rainfall (From Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure, actually multiple areas of low pressure slowly working north and east this evening. This is expected to stall out, at least with its eastward trek later tonight, resulting in showers and downpours lasting into the day tomorrow. Showers and downpours eventually taper off during the day tomorrow, leaving us with cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening hours. Cloud cover right now looks to last at least into Wednesday morning, with improvement expected by the afternoon and evening hours.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows showers and downpours advancing into the region, with the heaviest of downpours expected during the early morning hours of Tuesday. Downpours will likely setup further east just after sunrise tomorrow, with them expected to taper off later in the morning tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are still expected to be above average compared to this time of year by a good 10 degrees. Lows tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 50s for most spots. Southerly winds will start off light, and eventually shift into the east after midnight.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow starts off with showers and downpours moving through during the morning hours. Downpours eventually taper off by mid to late morning, with scattered showers still likely during the afternoon hours. Showers will taper off late evening tomorrow, with cloudy skies and fog returning to the forecast tomorrow night into Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to warm up, with highs climbing up into the lower to mid 60s for most spots. The warmest temperatures will likely be over southern parts of the county, with temperatures making it into the lower to mid 60s for most places.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

