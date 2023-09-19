Heavy Rain in the Morning, Lighter Showers by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday morning everyone. We are off to a dreary start this morning with rain showers continuing to fill into the region. A lot of the rainfall accumulation so far as been centered towards areas to the south based on how this system has been tracking. We will very likely add to our rainfall totals the further we go into the daytime.

Flood Watches and Warnings (WAGM)

While we are being spared from any flood watches or warnings for the most part, an areal flood advisory has been issued for a section of the western half of the county. This is mainly due to the amount of additional rainfall we are going to receive today and the fact that the ground is already saturated from what we saw over the weekend and this summer. As a reminder if you do encounter any flooded roadways, you will want to seek an alternate route.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This Morning’s Weather Setup shows the placement of this system being a bit stationary and slow moving as it moves up the Gulf of Maine. With another stationary front to our north, the rain won’t really won’t have a chance to taper until late this evening. If we look behind this front, a clam second half of the week is in store with high pressure back in control.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Because there won’t be any breaks in the cloud cover, highs this afternoon will really struggle to even make it past the 60 degree mark in most spots. Going hour by hour for you, heavy downpours will continue to lift to the north from the south from mid to late morning. Once we get past that point, a lot of the showers we do see will be reduced to the northern half of the county. By then, most areas to the south will have dried out and will be left with the linger cloud cover. A final round of showers wraps itself around the western half of the county by the evening commute. Most if not all of us will see showers taper off once we get past midnight. While cloud cover lingers, it will be quick to break in time for the morning commute. With cloud cover lingering our lows will stay above average falling back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

WPC Rain Totals (WAGM)

Looking at our expected rainfall totals, it is similar to what we saw this weekend where there is a tight gradient between the highest of totals and the lowest of totals. Given that southern parts of the county have already seen the bulk of the rainfall overall, that’s where we will see the lowest of totals. The highest totals will be in areas to the north that do pick up on some embedded downpours. Most of us can expected an additional 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The cooler weather won’t last for long as our highs tomorrow go back to the average high mark. Given that we will see more sunshine the further we go into the daytime, I wouldn’t be surprised if we set our temperatures a bit later on.

