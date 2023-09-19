Hikers Bring Memorial Stones Up Haystack

CASTLE HILL, Maine (WAGM) - A hike up Haystack Mountain honored soldiers and veterans. The hikers took part in the Summit Project carrying 21 stones in honor of 21 soldiers and veterans who have passed away. For the first time ever, the Summit Project brought the memorial stones to Aroostook County for a hike up Haystack Mountain. Many hikers gathered at the bottom of Haystack at noon on Sunday, Sept. 17, such as Mandy Draper who carried one of the stones.

Draper said, “I carried up Air National Guard Major Seargent Clinton A. Brown.”

Organizer of the hike, Joshua Stahl said, “I had the honor of carrying the stone of Aaron Marquis. He was a fellow Millinocket native like I was. His stone was taken from Jerry Pond where I played all the time as a kid. So I felt a connection there.”

The hike was steep, but each person carrying a stone felt the importance of the climb.

Stahl said, “It’s a pretty incredible experience. You have thoughts along the hike and you know you understand why you’re doing this. You know You’re recognizing the sacrifice that someone made. It’s almost surreal you know everyone going around and talking about the hero who they are representing. It’s pretty amazing and it’s deep.”

After getting to the top of Haystack, there was a moment to reflect on each soldier’s life and the sacrifices that they made.

Draper said, “We all stood in a circle and gave a story of all these soldiers and it was really great to hear their life stories and the reason why they went into the army.”

Hiker, Geni McIntyre, also carried up a very special stone. The stone memorialized Dustin Libby, McIntyre’s son.

McIntyre said, “They said he was a good soldier and he loved the Marines that’s what he wanted to do.”

Just as each soldier’s story was different each of their rocks was also different. Each rock came from a place that held memories for each of the soldiers.

Draper said, “Where their rocks came from. A lot of their families picked their rocks specifically from different areas that meant a lot to their family or to the Veteran.”

McIntyre said, “And these events to keep our soldier’s memories alive means a lot to all our families.”

Dustin Libby’s stone originally came from Haystack Mountain because of Libby’s childhood spent playing there.

McIntyre said, “It means a lot to me because the memorial at the top and the bottom of the mountain are for my son and his ashes are spread up here.”

Stahl said, “Just to almost feel a little bit of what he went through It’s like I said It’s surreal, it’s deep it’s moving but it’s a true honor.”

The hikers then carried the stones back down the mountain in preparation for the next Summit Project event.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.