Houlton Gets its First Free Little Library

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton has its first Free Little Library and it will be open year-round at the JFK Playground. This little library is a cupboard filled with children’s books that are free for young ones wanting to read more. It was made possible by one teacher who wanted to make sure kids could have access to books while at home.

Lilley “I just think it’s an important part to building literacy to have those books in their homes Just to get as many books into the hands of kids.”

Emily Lilley is an elementary teacher in Houlton and she is also now a Steward for the Free Little Library after receiving a grant that allowed her to build one in her community. For her, it’s about getting books to children in the area. It is already getting a thumbs-up from people and patrons.

Elizabeth Bigney “You know I was really surprised when I saw it, I was like, “Oh! This is really cool!” And it’s a perfect location. It’s right by the park so kids are going to want to go to it. They are going to want to read the books.”

Bigney is a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She first saw the Free Little Library of Houlton while taking her grandchildren to the park.

Bigney “I think it’s really important that kids have books to read because it does so much for them. You know the Dog Man series are my grandson’s favorites and of course, Harry Potter. And these are all things that are just part of our lives you know passed down to my kids to my grandkids.”

Lilley says the little library has more potential than giving books to kids who might not have any at home. Lilley plans to use the library to show children how they can take part in giving back.

Lilley “We’re working at Houlton Elementary to get a community service project off the ground so it’s not just going to be me filling the library. Students are going to be coming with bags of books and they are going to be putting books in the library. So the hope is that that makes them think about, “How can I help my community and how later when I’m a teenager how can I protect this library and keep it safe knowing that I was one of the ones to work on the library.’”

Although there are no plans by Lilley to create more Free Little Libraries, she believes that more could pop up in the Houlton area.

Lilley “I also talked to some people who are thinking about you know they saw the project and they’re wondering how they can get this in different spots around the town.”

To donate books to the Free Little Library in Houlton folks are asked to go through their Facebook page, Free Little Library Houlton Maine.

