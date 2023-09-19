Intervention Aroostook: 8.29.2023

Intervention Aroostook
Intervention Aroostook
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new national health study reveals that traditional smoking rates are increasing. In this week’s Intervention Aroostook, Shawn Cunningham talks to the study’s lead researcher about the findings.

Be careful what you get in the mail, it could lead you down the wrong path healthwise say researchers. A new study led by researchers at the Georgia State University School of Public Health finds that direct mail and electronic coupons influence former traditional smokers when they’re most vulnerable to relapse.

Dr. Jidong Huang, Professor in the Department of Health Policy and Behavioral Sciences

“when we analyze the data we find out that former smokers who have already quit smoking if they receive cigarette coupons at baseline then they’re more likely to relapse.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

(track 2)

Dr. Huang (WANG) is the leade researcher of the study which examined data from a nationally representative survey of more than 5,000 former smokers. The findings appear in the September edition of the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Dr. Huang says the study only affirms an adverse reality that cigarette smoking STILL remains a chronic health problem for many people.

“cigarette smoking is till the leading cause of death and preventable diseases in the U.S. and each year there are approximately 100 thousand people die because of smoking and smoking related diseases.”

(Track 3)

Huang credits strong tobacco prevention and control policies—such as raising tobacco taxes, adopting comprehensive smoke free policies. But he says the tobacco industry remains a juggernaut and with these promotional practices they maintain to still hook people on smoking.

“one of the important avenues that are still ongoing is the point of sale advertising and point of sale promotion as well as the coupons the tobacco industry use to directly send to consumers and this actually now accounts for vast or large proportion of the advertising expenditures by the tobacco industry.”

(Track 4)

He says making the message even more critical and louder that smoking is a practice that can bode chronic health problems down the road. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three arrested in CBSA seizure of guns and drugs at Rainbow Bridge.
Three arrested in CBSA seizure of guns and drugs at Rainbow Bridge
Griffin Montejo, 15, said this journey has given him a new perspective and a deeper...
Teen with heart defect gets 2 transplants in same 14-hour surgery
Areal Flood Watches
More Chances for Rain Today, Quiet End of the Week
US BORDER PATROL
US Border Patrol warns of “Suspicious Activity” near Houlton/Hodgdon
This Evening's Weather Setup
More Showers and Downpours Expected Tonight; The Rain will End Eventually

Latest News

Medical Monday
Medical Monday: Menopause
Intervention Aroostook
Intervention Aroostook: 9.12.2023
Medical Monday
Medical Monday: Women’s Behavioral Health
Medical Monday
Medical Monday: Tubes