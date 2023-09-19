Presque Isle Church Vandalized By Terrible Speller

PI Church Vandalized
PI Church Vandalized(Melanie Reese)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle Church was vandalized by a person with really bad spelling

The Congregational UCC Church in Presque Isle, which describes itself as open and welcoming to all, had a rainbow flag and part of their building vandalized with the words “FOG HOUSE” The vandalism was noticed this evening when members of the group Pride Aroostook were getting ready to host their monthly meeting. We will have more about this vandalism on an upcoming NewsSource 8 at 6.

