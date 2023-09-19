Presque Isle Fish and Game Club hosts 16th annual Guns Show/Museum of Guns

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - While the weather kept some people home, others ventured out for the 16th annual Gun Show and Museum of Guns at the Caribou Inn and Convention Center. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Gun enthusiasts didn’t let rain and wind stop them from attending the Presque Isle Fish and Game Club 2023 Gun Show and Museum of Guns.

Dick Fortier, Event Organizer, says “We use it for host of being able to support community involvement and we do it with scholarships and not just operating the thing we donate funds through organizations upon request of what we have.”

This year marked the 16th year of having the event that runs through Sunday. The event brings from around the state to the event.. Fortier says the Gun Show continues to grow more and more every year.

Dick Fortier: “We use to be real small. We only had three or four vendors at our clubhouse in Presque Isle, and then started to grow and we ended up going to the Northeastland and we were there for many years. Why we were able to grow I should say was because the vendors that came loved coming to Aroostook County not just buying firearms from other people, but in selling.”

Even though there was some concern on a small turnout due to the weather, Fortier says this event brought out many in the surrounding communities.

Dick Fortier: “Some people got worried about this hurricane and everything come up, some of our biggest shows was when we had two foot snow storms and people when people are showing up. Aroostook County is a different breed with these warnings, these people show up no matter what. Because it is a once a year thing, we do this annually once a year. And they know that they are going to come in and see something instead of going online and looking at it or going into a store behind a glass cabinet.”

Fortier looks forward to continuing to grow the Gun Show in the future. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.